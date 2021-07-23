The Met Office has warned that the Burnham-On-Sea area is set to see thunderstorms this evening (Friday) and through the weekend as the heatwave comes to an end.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms comes into force at 8pm tonight and then additional warnings are in place for Saturday and Sunday.

“Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move into southern areas during Friday night,” says a Met Office spokesman.

“This is likely to bring frequent lightning, possible large hail and gusty winds as well as torrential rainfall for some.”

“Where this occurs, perhaps most likely in central parts of southern England, 25 to 35 mm of rain could fall within an hour, with possible flooding.”

“Further slow-moving thunderstorms will develop by Saturday afternoon across southern counties of England, easing only slowly through the evening.”

“Not all places are affected but where they occur, there will be a renewed threat of torrential rainfall and flooding, with some locations seeing 30 to 50 mm within an hour or two.”

“Lightning, large hail and locally gusty winds could pose additional hazards.”