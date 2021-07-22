Tributes have this week been paid to Burnham-On-Sea’s oldest resident who has passed away at the grand age of 111.

Margaret Sara Reed has passed away peacefully at Priory Court care home in Burnham-On-Sea.

Home Manager at Priory Court, Vicki Clist, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Margaret was a much loved resident and a truly remarkable lady, very independent and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed by all the staff team and residents.”

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey added: “What a wonderful age to have lived to! Margaret was a remarkable person and my thoughts go to all those who knew her and Margaret’s family at this time.”

She was officially listed as the seventh oldest person in Britain and the oldest Irish person residing in the United Kingdom.

She was born in Northern Ireland and moved to Priory Court around six years ago where she was a popular and active resident.

She celebrated her 111th birthday in April this year with a slice of special birthday cake after opening her card from The Queen, as pictured below.

As for her secret to longevity, Care Manager Liji Koshy Joshua said: “Sara said it was keeping active – she got up early, liked to pick flowers in the garden, did not drink alcohol, and enjoyed activities such as cooking. She also had a strong Christian faith.”

She was one of the oldest people to receive her first Covid-19 vaccination in December 2020.

Born on 20th April 1910 in Ireland, she was one of nine children. During World War II she was part of the royal air force at Farnborough, where she served in a secret establishment.

After she married, she moved to Cornwall and had one child named David. She and her husband had a farm and she used to grow primroses to box up and send to London on the train for the Flower Markets. She has lived at Priory Court since 2015.

She served in the WRAF and worked in administration at a manufacturing company before she retired.