Coastguard called to Brean Beach

Burnham-On-Sea Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a kayak that was seen in the sea off Brean this afternoon (Friday).

A Police spokesman said this evening: “We’re assisting the Coastguard with a precautionary search after an inflatable kayak was seen off the coast near Brean.”

“We’d ask anyone who used a yellow & grey kayak with ‘Explorer’ on the side today to call 101 (log 1104) to confirm they’re safe so the search can be stood down.”

A large-scale search has been underway involving Coastguards and RNLI lifeboats.

 

 
