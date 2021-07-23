Members of Moose International’s Burnham-On-Sea Lodge 123 held their first meeting at Berrow Village this week after 16 months of being effectively mothballed due to the Covid pandemic.

Some limited fundraising has taken place behind the scenes, with donations to the Burnham and Highbridge Foodbank – and the group also provided logistical support to its more senior members, in line with its mission of being a family fraternity.

This week’s first meeting back started with a short ceremony of remembrance for two deceased members, plus a change of officers, where Governor Brian Hood handed over the reins to Vice-Governor Chris Kingston White.

The lodge members were also joined by the Ladies’ Circle members for special 50 year membership presentations.

Lodge secretary Terry Cornelius and his wife Yvonne were presented with certificates commemorating their membership of Moose International for 50 years, while Terry was also presented with his life membership.

Terry was recently presented with a Burnham and Highbridge Civic Award by the Mayor for his community work.

Also, a 60 year certificate was presented to Margaret Jefferies, who had transferred in from another lodge.

Burnham-On-Sea Lodge 123 meets on the fourth Thursday of each calendar month at 7.30pm at Berrow Village Hall.

Pictured: Chris Kingston-White takes over the governorship from Brian Hood (Now a lodge ‘Past Governor’); Yvonne Cornelelius receives her 50 year Ladies’ Circle membership certificate from Moose National President Khalil Kattana; Margaret Jefferies receives her 60 year membership of Ladies’ Circle certificate from Moose National President Khalil Kattana; Terry and Yvonne jointly display their certificates (Photos Mike Lang)