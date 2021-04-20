Burnham-On-Sea’s oldest resident has celebrated her 111th birthday this week and revealed her secret to a long life.

Margaret Sarah Reed celebrated with family and friends at Priory Court care home in Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday (April 20th).

Sarah – as she is known to friends – was born in Northern Ireland and moved to Priory Court around six years ago where she is a popular, active resident.

She celebrated her birthday with a slice of special birthday cake on Tuesday, after opening her card from The Queen.

Care Manager Liji Koshy Joshua told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Sarah is such an amazing, happy person. We are really blessed to have her with us at Priory Court where she is much loved.”

As for her secret to longevity, she adds: “Sarah says it’s keeping active – she gets up early, likes to pick flowers in the garden, and enjoys activities such as cooking. She also has a strong Christian faith.”

Sarah served in the WRAF and worked in administration at a manufacturing company before she retired.

“She is believed to be one of the oldest living Irish people, if not the oldest!” adds Liji.