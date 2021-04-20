Burnham-On-Sea MP James Heappey has issued a rallying call to support the tourism and activity industry following visits to several local businesses over the past week.

With outdoor leisure now able to welcome back guests and holiday parks reopening to household groups, Mr Heappey visited two businesses in Sedgemoor following the return of visitors.

The MP visited the owners of Home Farm Holiday Park and Animal Farm Adventure Park to find out how reopening is going and see how things are running.

Mr Heappey said: “It was great to see the holiday parks and excellent local attractions so busy again. The visitor economy is such an important part of our area and we desperately need a strong summer season so that businesses can recover from the pandemic.”

“However, we also need businesses to behave responsibly and to adhere to the appropriate Covid security measures so that local residents can be confident that the return of holiday makers won’t affect their health.”

Animal Farm Adventure Park owner Krystal Finch said: “It was great to welcome our local MP James Heappey to the site.”

“Not only did he get to meet our lovely animals, including Alpaca Milo and baby orphan Llama Prince Philip. But we also discussed important local issues such as transport links, supporting local businesses, access to broadband in rural areas, education grants and school fines.”