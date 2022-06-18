Tickets are on sale for a charity ‘mad hatters tea party’ at Brean Country Club on Sunday 3rd July.

Proceeds from ticket sales going to the Bristol-based charity PROPS whcih helps people with learning disabilities.

Everyone is welcome to the 4pm event where face painting and a bouncy castle will be included for the children. Children will also be able to meet the Mad Hatter himself.

A delicious afternoon tea will be served including a children’s afternoon and entertainment provided by talented local singer Jordan Hill.

There will also be a Grand Charity Raffle and prizes include Holidays in a range of UK locations, Days out, Memberships plus much more.

A PROPS spokesman says: “In the UK, 95% of adults with learning disabilities are not in paid employment despite the majority wanting to be. At PROPS, our mission is to change this through providing meaningful access to skills training and workplace opportunities to empower trainees to achieve their full potential!”

“By training adults in a variety of project areas like cooking, horticulture, sports leadership, printing, brewing and more, we hope to break down the unfair barriers they face in our society in a very real way, and unlock opportunities to secure meaningful paid employment.”

“The confidence, independence and overall quality of life this brings is life-changing and with your help, PROPS are hoping to take their projects one step further – by building a Café in Bristol designed to train and employ learning disabled adults!”

“By offering skills training in a public setting across areas like cooking, hosting, customer service, coffee making and more, you will help break down barriers, and build opportunities from the ground up which we hope will unlock doors to hundreds of other potential jobs in the future too.”

“As a small charity, every £ makes a massive difference and we can’t make this piece of local history without you! See more at: https://www.propsbristol.org.”

As well as raising funds through the tea party, four team members are completing a 4 day bike challenge with PROPS from Bristol – Bordeaux 4 day bike challenge by 4 team members. Starting on the 6th July, they will cycle their way over 4 days before arriving in Bordeaux.

Tickers for the Mad Hatters Tea Party can be booked online at: https://www.breancountryclub.co.uk/whats-on or pop along to Brean Country Club. Parking is free.