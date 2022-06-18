TV comedy classic Keeping Up Appearances is set to be brought to the stage in Burnham-On-Sea this month.

A hilarious local version of the hit comedy show will be performed at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre with residents taking the familiar TV roles.

Tickets are on sale now for the show. It will be performed daily from Tuesday June 28th to Saturday July 2nd at 7.30pm each day, plus a Saturday 2.30pm matinee.

Project Play’s stage version of the TV show is written by Roy Clarke, who’s well known for creating sitcoms Last of the Summer Wine, Keeping Up Appearances and Open All Hours.

“Hyacinth continues her attempts to prove her social superiority, and to gain standing with those she considers upper class,” says a spokewoman.

“Her attempts as ever are constantly hampered by her lower class extended family, whom she is desperate to hide; but no chance of that here!”

“Her determination to be involved in the local play is ever-strong and whilst this provides some peace and quiet for her long suffering husband, Richard, it is of no consolation to Onslow, Daisy, Rose Emmett and Elizabeth – not to mention anyone one else she encounters!”

Hyacinth is played by Samantha Nicol, Emmett by Paul Williams, Liz by Adele Gomm, Onslow by George Clement, Daisy by Katy Bridgewater, Rose by Sarah Martin, Mrs Debden by Carol Roberts, Milly by Andy Boult and Daddy by John Burnham.

The director is Debbie Birkett, assistant director is Simone Lynch and executive stage manager Luke Adams.

Tickets are priced at £17.50 each and are available from The Princess Theatre online or by calling the Box Office on 01278 784464.