Tributes have been paid to a well-known community-spirited Burnham-On-Sea resident who has sadly passed away.

Pat Comer was awarded an MBE for her voluntary work in 2006 and also received a Civic Award from Burnham and Highbridge Town Council in 2000.

Pat passed suddenly away on 8th February 2024, aged 85 years. Her funeral will be held on Thursday 29th February 2024 in St. Andrew’s Church, Burnham at 1.30pm.

Born near the Clyce in Highbridge, she attended primary school at St John’s in Highbridge and the local secondary school. She started work at Bland’s Timber Merchants in the admin office.

Most of her working life was spent as a medical secretary at Highbridge doctor’s surgery.

She began by working for Dr. John Little at the Lodge opposite Buncombe’s garage. When the three local doctor’s practices moved into joint premises at Alpha House, and later to Pepperall Road, she went too and then spent many years working there.

When not at work, Pat’s time was taken up with St John Ambulance. She joined the Cadets aged 11 in Highbridge, and was still a member of the Fellowship when she died – a huge 74 years service.

Pat enjoyed all the activities of the Cadets and was a keen camper, enjoying camps in Devon and Dorset. In time she took charge of the Nursing and Nursing Cadet Division in Highbridge and was also involved with the ambulance cover in Highbridge doing a regular shift back in the days when St John provided ambulance transfers and emergency cover before there was a national health ambulance service.

Through St John Ambulance Pat met her husband John, and in time her daughter and grandchildren all became members.

Pat was promoted to Area Superintendent providing support to all the divisions in the western area of Somerset. She subsequently became Deputy Commissioner and then County Commissioner, overseeing and supporting St John Ambulance members across Somerset.

Her thousands of hours of voluntary service were recognised by the Order of St John and she was admitted to the Order as a Serving Sister, then Officer Sister, then Commander and ultimately Dame of the Order. Each of these involved an investiture at the St John Priory Church in Clerkenwell, London.

Mostly for her work with St John Pat was honoured to receive an MBE in 2006 from then Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, a memorable and proud day for the whole family.

She received a Civic Award from Burnham and Highbridge Town Council in 2000.

When Pat retired from uniformed membership of St John she became involved with the St John Fellowship. For several years she was the South West representative and enjoyed travelling across the region to meet members from other branches. She was still a member of the Taunton branch and loved to catch up with friends and talk about the ‘good old days’.

When Pat retired from work at the doctor’s surgery this wasn’t time to relax but a time to become more involved with the church. She became Church Warden at St. Andrew’s, a position she held for around 25 years.

Reverend Sharon Eldergill said this week: “As well as being churchwarden faithfully for so many years, Pat was an integral part of the life of St Andrew’s,

and she was involved in many activities at the church, acting as verger for funerals and weddings, delivering pastoral care and home communion to housebound.”

”With her beloved dog Toby she was a valued friend of the monthly 3rd Thursday service, and borough Joy and friendship to the group.”

“She was a great support to clergy and congregation alike. It has been a joy and a privilege to know Pat, and she will be very sadly missed by all who have known and loved her.”

Pat leaves a daughter and son in law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.