Parts of a new major BBC One drama series, Chloe, are set to be filmed in Burnham-On-Sea this week.

As first reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com, scenes for Chloe, a psychological thriller, will be filmed along parts of Burnham seafront and the surrounding area from Tuesday (May 25th) to Thursday (May 27th).

“Today, Monday 24th May, Production security personnel will cordon off an area of Pier Street Car Park for film unit parking,” confirms Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun.

“On Tuesday 25th May, from early morning, there will be welfare facilities arriving in the Pier Street Car Park and filming is due to start mid-afternoon outside of Quantock Court well into the night.”

“On Wednesday 26th May, filming will start early afternoon near the jetty, South Esplanade and Pier Street Car park.”

She adds: “All the necessary permissions, risk assessments and traffic management arrangements have been granted and residents of Quantock Court will have a letter explaining the processes.”

The six, one-hour episodes will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and will also be available on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The series focuses on a young woman who starts leading a double life to uncover the truth behind the death of her estranged best friend.