A new bar and family restaurant has opened on Burnham-On-Sea seafront this week.

The former Vinnies Bar on Burnham’s North Esplanade has changed ownership and has been given a new name and a new look.

Called Island Bay, the new business opened at the weekend and is the chain’s second outlet alongside one in Exeter.

Jordan Tull, Island Bay’s operations manager, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to have opened in this prominent location on Burnham seafront ahead of the summer season.”

“The new outlet has a modern, beach theme inside and a superb menu of freshly cooked food that caters for all tastes, including families. Our featured item are quality burgers and family meals which includes the ‘Big Island burger’.”

“We intend to attract families and widen the appeal of the outlet – we’ll also be holding live events, such as quiz nights, comedians and live music evenings, in future.”

“We also have a large projector screen to show live sports over the summer, including the Euros providing that restrictions allow it.”

“We look forward to welcoming customers.”