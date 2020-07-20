Brean beach sand artist Simon Beck, who is well known for his huge symmetrical displays, has created one of his biggest unique designs yet.

Simon spent much of Monday (July 20th) creating an impressive 170-metre long and 100-metre wide design of a luxury watch next to Brean Down, as pictured here.

Speaking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, he explained: “I have been commissioned to produce several commercial sand art designs for a German fasion magazine. I have created watch designs in snow before, but this was my first in sand.”

https://youtu.be/gzAywa4Kek4

He adds: “The watch design for Swiss luxury brand Patek Philippe took just over eight hours to complete. It’s got plenty of attention from beach walkers.”

Like clockwork, the sands of time meant the design was washed away during the evening high tide.

Simon has appeared in the national media for his work and also published a book featuring some of his best snow art designs. This was his 124th design on Brean beach.