Walkers in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being encouraged to be ‘tick aware’ as warm summer weather heightens the risk of tick bites.

Somerset County Council’s Health and Wellbeing team has issued advice as they warn that ticks like the warmer weather and thrive in woodland, long grass and even parks.

Councillor Clare Paul, Cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at Somerset County Council, said: “Tick awareness is an important step towards reducing the chance of getting Lyme disease, the most common tick-borne infection in the UK.”

“Removing the tick quickly reduces the risk. Please remember to be ‘tick aware’.”

“There are some simple steps to follow to reduce the risk of being bitten.”

Tips to avoid being bitten by ticks:

walk on clearly defined paths to avoid brushing against vegetation where ticks may be present

wear light coloured clothing so that ticks crawling on clothing can be spotted and brushed off

use an insect repellent that can repel ticks and prevent them from climbing onto clothing or attaching to skin (always follow the manufacturer’s guidance)

wear long trousers and long-sleeved tops to reduce the skin exposure, making it more difficult for them to find a suitable area to attach

carry out a regular tick check after outdoor activities by looking and feeling for ticks that may have attached to the skin

pets can be bitten too, so check after a walk

To remove a tick safely:

Use fine-tipped tweezers or a tick-removal tool. You can buy these from some pharmacies, vets and pet shops.

Grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible.

Slowly pull upwards, taking care not to squeeze or crush the tick. Dispose of it when you have removed it.

Clean the bite with antiseptic or soap and water.

The risk of getting ill is low. You do not need to do anything else unless you become unwell.

People are advised to contact their GP or dial NHS 111 if they start to feel unwell after being bitten by a tick or have spent time outside when they might have been exposed to ticks.