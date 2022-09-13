Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being advised that there will be no waste collection and Highbridg recycling site will also be closed on Monday 19th September, the day of The Queen’s funeral.

Somerset Waste Partnership says all collections of recycling, rubbish or garden waste will take place a day later than scheduled for the rest of next week, as usual on Bank Holiday weeks.

Collections scheduled for Friday 23rd September will also take place on Saturday 24th September.

Available crews will do their very best to complete all rounds on the Saturday. Any refuse or garden waste collections missed will be returned for as soon as possible. Any missed recycling will be returned for on Friday 30th September.

As an unplanned Bank Holiday, this change to the usual pattern is not be reflected in the printed collection days calendars. However, the “My Collection Day” online calendar at somersetwaste.gov.uk will show the one-day-later pick-ups.

Please make sure your boxes, bags and bins are presented on the correct collection day, or the night before.

All 16 of Somerset’s recycling sites will also close on 19th September – including the 12 that usually open on a Monday (Bridgwater, Castle Cary/Dimmer, Chard, Cheddar, Crewkerne, Frome, Minehead, Street, Taunton/Priorswood, Wells/Dulcote, Williton and Yeovil).