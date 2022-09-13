Scores of floral tributes continue to be laid in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge during the period of national mourning for The Queen.

Bouquets and wreaths have been left next to the fountain and flag pole in Burnham’s Old Station Approach and also in Queen’s Drive.

In Highbridge, flowers have also been left at Southwell Gardens (above) and by the flag pole in Market Street.

Sharon Reid, who is one of the team overseeing Southwell House and Gardens, adds that four local businesses have also pledged donations towards the cost of introducing a new tree in the gardens to mark the new King.

“This has come as a lovely kind gesture from the businesses,” says Sharon. “We look forward to installing the tree soon.” She also mentioned that the Southwell Gardens flag is the right way round for those viewing from the gardens.

Menawhile, The Town Council says flowers should be left at the designated areas – the flag pole in Old Station Approach and the flag pole in Market Street. A spokeswoman adds: “We would kindly ask that before laying the flowers you remove any form of wrapping from the flowers and place in the bin located nearby. At the end of the mourning period, there will be a ceremonial removal of the flowers and flowers will be composted.”

A book of condolences continues to be available for signing at the Town Council Offices in Jaycroft Road, Burnham-On-Sea on weekdays between 10am-3pm. The book is also at the Community Hall in Market Street, Highbridge on Wed 14th 9:30am – 4pm; Thur 15th 2pm – 8:30pm; Fri 16th 9am – 2pm; Sat 17th 10am – 4pm; and Tue 20th 9am – 4pm.

St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea is also open between 10am and 4.00pm for people to sign the book of condolences.