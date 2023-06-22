Watchfield Village Hall is holding a special event to mark 90 years since the building opened this weekend — when it will also launch a consultation on future plans.

The celebration event will be held at the hall near Highbridge this Saturday, 24th June, from 12pm until 2.00pm when all will be welcome.

Maureen Phillips, Hall Trustee, told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the milestone will also see the launch of its consultation on major future plans.

“The Hall Trustees are fundraising to rebuild the Hall and provide the local community with a modern building that will last for many years,” she said.

“A Community Consultation has also been prepared to ask local people questions about a new Hall. We are inviting the Community to join in our survey.”

To take part, complete the survey online before 14th July 2023 at: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/watchfieldVH