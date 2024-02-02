Burnham-On-Sea motorists are being advised that a section of the A38 will be closed this evening (Friday, February 2nd) for urgent roadworks.
The northbound section of the A38 Bristol Road will close from the Edithmead Roundabout from 7pm up to the Fox and Goose junction at Brent Knoll.
This will allow Bristol Water to carry out urgent repairs to a burst water main. A stream of water has been seen flowing across the road junction near the Fox and Goose for several days, prompting the work.
A diversion will be in force during the work.