Burnham-On-Sea motorists are being advised that a section of the A38 will be closed this evening (Friday, February 2nd) for urgent roadworks.

The northbound section of the A38 Bristol Road will close from the Edithmead Roundabout from 7pm up to the Fox and Goose junction at Brent Knoll.

This will allow Bristol Water to carry out urgent repairs to a burst water main. A stream of water has been seen flowing across the road junction near the Fox and Goose for several days, prompting the work.

Travel Somerset confirmed: “The northbound carriageway of the main road will be closed at the Edithmead Roundabout from 7pm on Friday, February 2nd. Southbound traffic towards Edithmead will be unaffected, and the road is expected to re-open by 9am on Saturday, February 3.”

A diversion will be in force during the work.