16 new jobs created as new Starbucks drive-thru opens in Highbridge today

A new Starbucks drive-thru in Highbridge opens today (Wednesday, October 29th) after a two-year building project.

The 178 square metre site at the Oaktree Business Park features a modern café building with parking for 19 vehicles.

A Starbucks spokesperson confirms to Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re looking forward to opening our new store on Wednesday in Highbridge and bringing the Starbucks experience to more people, as well as creating 16 new jobs in the area. To celebrate, we’ll be giving away reusable cups for 100 customers.”

The new outlet has a drive-thru lane with electronic ordering facilities and new access roads from off the A38 Bristol Road.

It has been built next to the Highbridge Howdens store and close to the existing McDonald’s, Greggs drive-thru, Costa Coffee drive-thru and Travelodge.

Extra flood prevention measures had to be included in the project, delaying the whole build, following concerns raised during the planning stages due to the nearby rhyne.

