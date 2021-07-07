The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Somerset has increased by 96 in the last 24 hours, new official figures show.

Official data from Public Health England shows that 21,904 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday (July 7th) in Somerset, up from 21,808 the same time on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Somerset now stands at 3,896 cases per 100,000 people, which is far lower than the England average of 7,701.

Deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test in Sedgemoor within the last seven days are two.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccinations in Sedgemoor continues to grow. The percentage of Sedgemoor’s adult population which has had a first vaccination is now 84.8% while 64.1% have had a second vaccination.

The official R number in the south west is currently 1.3 to 1.6 with a daily infection growth rate range of +5% to +8%.