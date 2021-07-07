A Burnham-On-Sea teenager has won second place at the British Junior National Outdoor Archery Competition.

Molly Joyce, 14, a student at King Alfred School Academy, is a member of Burnham Company of Archers, who are based at the town’s BASC ground.

Last weekend, she travelled to Lilleshall, Shropshire to compete in the Under 16 age category at the event, shooting a traditional longbow.

The competition involved shooting 72 arrows at a target 50 yards away, 48 arrows at a target 40 yards away, and 24 arrows at a target 30 yards away.

Her father, Adam, says: “Molly started strongly, briefly leading.”

“Going into the final end of 6 arrows, she went into 3rd place by 1 point, with a total of 54 to play for. Shooting a score of 38, Molly held onto 2nd — she did really well!”

Burnham Company of Archers is one of the few archery clubs in the South West to have its own shooting field, and has therefore been able to allow its members unlimited access in a Covid-safe environment throughout the pandemic, closing only for the 3 x lockdown periods.