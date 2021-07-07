The driver of a car which crashed into a wall on Burnham-On-Sea seafront on Wednesday (July 7th) was left shaken, but otherwise unhurt.

The Toyota Yaris driver briefly lost control on The Esplanade near the junction of Cross Street at 4.15pm, and the car was left embedded in the wall of the seafront home.

A resident inside the property told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I heard a loud bang outside and my dog jumped up.”

“It was a shock to look out and see a car had come through the wall into the garden, but it was a huge relief that no-one was hurt. It could have been more serious.”

Burnham-On-Sea Police attended and taped off the scene before a recovery service took away the damaged car, as pictured below.