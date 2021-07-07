New plans have been unveiled this week to create a 34-vehicle parking area on the access road to Berrow beach as part of an extension of the ad hoc parking area and to make access easier for emergency services.

Sedgemoor District Council is seeking full planning permission for “the replacement and enlargement of the existing car park” along the Berrow Beach Access Road in Coast Road.

The proposals will see an extra 30 new designated parking spaces, making a total of 34 along the roadway, which will be open all year-round.

A spokesperson says: “The purpose of the application is to formalise the ad hoc parking arrangements at Berrow. Currently, cars park along the road between Coast Road and the beach access.”

”This causes narrowing of the road for emergency access, and it blocks the pavement, causing pedestrians to walk in the road to access the beach on foot.”

“The application will provide year-round phone and pay parking. The spaces, and location of the spaces, will ensure cars are parked off the road, leaving the road clear for vehicles and the pavement free for pedestrians.”

The council adds: “In addition to the car parking spaces, space is allowed within the plan for the addition of native planting, with the aim of offsetting the loss of green space. It is also hoped that these plants with increase biodiversity and habitats in the area. There will still be plenty of space on the grass area behind the parking to allow for picnics etc.”

“It is also felt that organised parking will improve the landscape and visual impact within the area. The parking will be able to be used throughout the year and at times when the beach gate may be shut.”

“The access to the area remains unchanged and it is not anticipated that it will encourage more cars to use the access, currently around 15 cars can park in a haphazard way along the side of the road.”

Consultation on the application, reference number 05/21/00010, is underway.