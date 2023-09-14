An artist near Burnham-On-Sea is holding an open weekend on Saturday September 16th and Sunday 17th for local people to see her work and hear more about her training courses.

Liz Rayner from Heron’s Dyke Art Studio is organising the event at her studio in Lympsham this Saturday and Sunday from 2-5pm both days.

Locals can see her range of work and hear more about art courses there, with the tutor on hand to talk through courses along with an exhibition of work.

She says: “Come and see what we get up to at the studio in Lympsham. Heron’s Dyke Art Studio is a haven for artists. Young, or not so young, beginner, or accomplished craftsperson, there will be something for everyone at this highly professional art, design and craft studio.”

“The studio was once part of Lower Farm, the building, about 170 years old, formally a cow shed. It’s set in a beautiful Mediterranean courtyard, with plenty of free, safe parking.”

“There are two parts to the studio, a main art room with 12 workstations, and a ceramic studio with 6 workstations. We aim for a maximum of 12 students on each course, and so there is plenty of space for each one to spread themselves and their work.”

There are four regular courses at the studio, all in school term time:

Art for Every Palette for adults Tuesday mornings, 10 to 12.30, 10 sessions.

Art for Every Palette for adults, Wednesday mornings, 10 to 12.30, 10 sessions.

Artzs’Kool for young artists, 9 -10, 11-12, 13 -14 years, Saturdays, 2.30 to 4.30pm, 6 sessions

Mini watercolour courses for beginners and improvers are also held on Saturdays, 10 am to 12.30 pm, 3 sessions

All courses are for mixed ability groups, unless specifically stated. Adult courses always have an integral watercolour course.

The tutor, Liz Rayner, is a qualified graduate teacher of art, design and ceramics. She has taught an age range of 4-18, including GCSE and A level and has been in charge of the art department in four schools.

She adds: “I have many years’ experience of teaching art at adult education centres and my own studio. My own work covers ceramics, paintings, crafts and design work.”

“I’m an easy-going, inventive, creative and diligent teacher with over 30 years art teaching experience and has a great sense of humour!”

We last featured Liz in 2021 when she launched new post-lockdown art classes for adults and children.

Call 01934 750492 for more detail, mentioning Burnham-On-Sea.com or e-mail: heronsdykestudio@outlook.com