Burnham-On-Sea fire crews tackled a barn blaze at a farm in East Huntspill on Thursday (September 14th).

Four fire crews were called to Boyers Farm in Withy Grove mid-morning where a barn was alight – and the fire service remained on scene overnight into this morning (Friday).

A fire service spokesperson said: “This was a barn fire involving approximately 200 bales of straw and hay.”

“A number of cows were removed from the barn prior to our arrival and were fortunately unharmed.”

“Four pumps attended the incident from Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater, Taunton and Cheddar.”

“The fire was contained to one area of the barn by fire crews, preventing further fire spread to the rest of the barn and contents.”

The fire was monitored overnight into Friday (today) by one pump relief crew. A welfare pod from Crediton was also in attendance for the welfare of the crews.