An Asda convenience store next to the Dunball M5 roundabout between Highbridge and Bridgwater is being rebranded after a change of ownership.

The Asda store opened a year ago at Dunball Services close to M5 junction 23, as reported here.

Now, following a change of ownership of the site, the store is being rebranded from Asda On The Move to Asda Express.

A spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com that customers will notice a slight change of products and lower pricing in line with larger Asda stores.