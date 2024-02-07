Somerset’s Lord-Lieutenant has sent his best wishes to the Royal family following King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis.

Mohammed Saddiq has issued a statement on behalf of the people of Somerset.

He says: “Following the announcement from Buckingham Palace, as Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset I would like to express my complete support to the Royal family at this difficult time.”

“There are families all around the globe who know what it is like to suddenly get a cancer diagnosis.”

“His Majesty The King has made it clear in his public statement that he wanted to share his diagnosis to assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

“And as patron of a number of cancer related charities, he will know how important public awareness is. On behalf of everyone in Somerset, we send our best wishes to His Majesty and the entire Royal Family for a speedy and full recovery.”

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that the King, 75, had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and would step back from public duties for treatment.

The Palace has disclosed few details about the King’s diagnosis, other than to confirm it was discovered during a recent procedure to treat an enlarged prostate.