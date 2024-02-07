Community-spirited staff at Brean’s Sandy Glade holiday park have carried out a beach clean this week.

Over 30 staff joined the clean-up operation along the sands between Brean and Berrow on Tuesday (February 6th), as pictured here.

General Manager David Harper from John Fowler Holidays says: “We take our place in the community seriously and like to give back and help the village when we can.”

“Ww were pleased to carry out the beach clean this week and take away several sackfuls of litter washed up in recent weeks.”

Sandy Glade provides holiday accomodation in Brean and last year John Fowler marked iyts 70th anniversary with a celebration at the Brean holiday park, as reported here.