Berrow Primary School will be joining The Priory Learning Trust from the start of May when it will unveil a new name and upgrades as part of a series of improvements.

The school – which is being renamed Berrow Primary Church Academy – will be joining the same multi-academy trust that runs King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge.

Nathan Jenkins, the CEO of The Priory Learning Trust, announced the news in a letter to parents on Tuesday (March 7th).

The move comes after we reported that Berrow Primary School had been rated as ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted inspectors last year.

Nathan told Burnham-On-Sea.com that TPLT are responding to the Ofsted report by putting in measures to “stabilise and improve the school.”

“One of the first steps will be a significant investment by the Trust in the school and grounds, both internally and externally,” he says. “A phase of work will improve the physical building and update the interior.”

The Trust has also brought in an interim acting headteacher from within the Trust to work alongside the Vice Principal of the school.

He adds: “Berrow Primary Church Academy has the potential to be an exciting community school and we are looking forward to moving the school forward and engaging with the local community.”

“We are delighted that as a Trust we can build strong school Hubs. One of these is based around The King Alfred School Academy, with our Burnham & Highbridge area primary schools and Little Learner Nurseries forming a working network together to benefit all students and staff.”

The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT) is a Multi-Academy Trust of 8 schools. It has two hubs, one based in Weston-super-Mare.

Tge Somerset hub has King Alfred School Academy, East Huntspill Primary Academy, West Huntspill Primary Academy, Pawlett Primary School Academy and two Little Learners Pre – Schools.

Lisa Dadds, the Trust’s Director of Primary Education and Standards, adds: “We believe very strongly in Students First, Cherishing Staff and Serving Communities’ with our focus always upon adding value to our schools. TPLT is, in law, an educational charity as are all Multi-Academy Trusts; we support primary and secondary schools in the South West of England.”

“At our core is a passion to put ‘Students First’ and deliver exceptional education for every single child… for every single family.”

“Working together with a strong central team means that we have a powerful vehicle for school improvement whilst securing a strong financial base.”

“We do this through a relentless drive for academic excellence within a common set of clear values. We want to spread lots of fun and happiness into what we do, both as an employer of 750 colleagues and as an educational charity responsible for 5,000+ students. We firmly believe that happy schools are also high-achieving and successful places.”