Brean Leisure Park has opened a new outdoor bar and entertainment venue called The Thatchers Pavilion.

The new facilities, launched in partnership with Somerset-based Thatchers Cider, provide a new covered outdoor venue, complete with a beer garden, food and live entertainment.

A spokesman says: “The pavilion also features exclusive artwork by renowned artist and illustrator Julia Seaton, and Thatchers will be offering complimentary cider to people staying at Holiday Resort Unity as part of their special summer promotion.”

“Guests and visitors can head over to the Thatchers Pavilion at Brean Leisure Park to try some of the great-tasting ciders on offer, crafted in beautiful Somerset.”