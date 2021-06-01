Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge MP James Heappey has made a visit to the Morland Community Hub in Highbridge as its weekly community café returned for the first time since March last year following the easing of Covid restrictions.

Despite the past year resulting in social gatherings not being possible, the Morland Community Hub continued to support those who needed it throughout the pandemic.

This included delivering food to the shielding and the vulnerable and providing some much-needed assistance throughout the festive period, as we reported here.

Mr Heappey said: “It was amazing to see the community so excited for the return of the community café. It not only provides lunch, tea and coffee but much-needed social interaction – something we have all struggled with over the past 15 months.”

“I think it is so important this charity gets the funding it deserves – as well as a new building. The Government’s levelling-up fund could provide some investment for this and I will be championing that plan.”

“I will be working closely with the Council on this proposal and I look forward to seeing its progress over the next few months. I want to thank everyone involved at the Morland Community Hub for being a lifeline for so many people in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.”

Jane Macpherson, Project Development Officer, said: “We are extremely proud of our amazing, hardworking Hub team, who give their time most generously, in order to enhance the lives of others.”

“This is both within our own buildings and out and about in the extended community.”