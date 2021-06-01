A former bank building in Burnham-On-Sea is set to go under the auction hammer this month.

The prominent former Nat West building at the junction of Burnham’s Victoria Street and Regent Street has been put on sale by its owners.

An online auction will be held on June 16th, where the property has a guide price of £225,000.

NatWest closed its Burnham branch in October 2017, as we reported here, and it has been vacant ever since.

“The property comprises a ground and part first floor former bank and part first and second floor office accommodation with two parking spaces at the rear,” says a spokesman for agents Acuitus.

“The property may benefit from future redevelopment for a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents/permissions and current tenancies.”

More details at https://www.acuitus.co.uk/property/4172/