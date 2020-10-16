Brean’s Krackers Karaoke Bar has temporarily closed following a positive case of Coronavirus.

The popular bar in South Road, Brean made the annoouncement on Friday, putting this notice outside the premises.

And in a social media post, the bar says: “In light of news received today regarding someone who has tested positive for covid-19, we have made the decision to temporarily close.”

“We will reopen again once we have spoken to the relevant authorities and feel it is safe for our staff, customers and family.”

It comes just days after we reported here that a nearby bar in Brean’s South Road, the SunSpot Cafe Bar, had also closed for a deep clean after a customer had tested positive during the recent country and western week. SunSpot has since re-opened.