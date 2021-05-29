New figures show Berrow, Brent Knoll and Burnham-On-Sea are among the Sedgemoor towns which have the most Covid-vaccinated residents.

Official NHS figures reveal the areas of Sedgemoor which have received the most doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

75% of those aged 16 and over have received their first Covid jab across Sedgemoor.

The data for Sedgemoor shows 49,210 people had received both jabs by May 23rd — 49% of those aged 16 and over, based on population figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage between different areas for residents who have received at least one dose.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Berrow and Brent Knoll, with 84.3% of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

2) Cannington, Combwich and Nether Stowey, 81.4%

3) Burnham-On-Sea, 80.9%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Bridgwater Town, 60.2%

2) Bridgwater North, 65.1%

3) Bridgwater South, 66.8%

Across England, 19.4 million people had received a second dose of the jab by May 23 – 43% of the population aged over 16 and over. It includes 17 million people aged 40 and over – 60% of the age group.

In total, 31.6 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 70% of people over 16.