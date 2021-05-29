A year after opening as an ‘emergency shop’, Brent Knoll’s Community Shop marked its first birthday with a Covid-permitted celebration on Saturday (May 29th).

The event launched the shop’s new share-sale to recruit shareholding members.

This coffee and cakes event also featured free glasses of Pimms, to celebrate their new alcohol licence.

Every purchaser of a raffle ticket qualified for a free glass of Pimms, and the raffle winner was announced as Kim Willcox, the Brent Knoll village agent.

This was the first time in many months that Brent Knoll residents were legally able to gather for a social event while abiding by Covid rules.

“We were thrilled to see so many of our loyal customers grabbing the chance to socialise,” says David Sturgess, Secretary of Brent Knoll’s Community Shop.

“We were equally delighted that most of them were keen to become shareholding members. Right now, we are committed, by the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, to issue shares and arrange our first Annual Members’ Meeting by the end of July,” he adds.

The shop team’s plan is to stage that meeting at the Brent Knoll Parish Hall in July or via Zoom.

“For more than a year, a team of volunteers has stepped in to provide a Community Shop, with the aim of also restoring our lost Post Office services and delivering a coffee-shop community hub.”

”We now need to share those aims with our new shareholding members, who will be eligible to both vote and stand for election to the Management Committee,” Mr Sturgess explained.