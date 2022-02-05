Brent Knoll’s RSPCA Animal Centre has issued an appeal for information after a dog was found abandoned in a cage at the side of a local road.

The charity has this week said the dog, pictured here, was found next to a road in Burtle on Thursday, January 27th.

She was taken to the Brent Knoll Animal Centre where she was identified as being called Elsa according to her microchip.

Now, the charity is appealing for anyone who may know where she came from and who owns her, to come forward.

RSPCA animal rescue officer, Alison Sparkes, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s shocking to think that someone simply intentionally abandoned her, leaving her all alone in a cage at the side of the road.”

“Thankfully, she was discovered by a member of the public who was able to bring her to safety with the team at RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre.”

“Elsa is such a lovely dog and is doing really well in the care of the team at the centre who are showing her the love and care she deserves.”

“She was dirty and smelly with overgrown nails and a filthy coat when she arrived at the shelter.”

“She also has very large teats from probably having multiple litters and we’re concerned she may have been used for breeding before being dumped.”

“We are sadly seeing abandonments rise month on month and are braced for a surge of abandoned and neglected animals as pet ownership soared during lockdown, with an estimated 3.2m people welcoming pets into their lives last year.”

“Elsa has a microchip, which is registered to her breeder in Worcestershire, but the details had not been updated with the owner’s details so investigations are ongoing to try and find where she has come from, and how she came to be abandoned in such a cruel and heartless way,” she adds.

Anyone with information should call the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.