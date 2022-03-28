Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society are set to perform their Annual Spring Concert, celebrating their 50th anniversary.

The event will be held at Burnham’s Roman Catholic Church in Highbridge Road on Saturday 30th April at 7.30pm where Handel’s Coronation Anthems and The Dettingen Te Deum will be performed.

Spokeswoman Julie Skinner says: “We will have two professional soloists joining us this year – Anthony Mansfield and Charlotte Sleet.”

“Anthony began his musical training as a chorister at Hereford Cathedral. In 2012 he was appointed as a gap year Choral Scholar at Hereford Cathedral and then the following year he held the same position at Exeter Cathedral. Since returning to his native Hereford he has accepted a Lay Clerkship in the Cathedral Choir. Highlights of his singing career have been singing J.S.Bach’s settings of the St John Passion and Christmas Oratorio and singing for His Holiness Pope Francis during a tour to Rome.”

“Hereford-based mezzo soprano Charlotte Sleet enjoys a busy freelance career, combining ensemble singing with solo engagements and teaching across the UK. Recent engagements include Duruflé Requiem with the Philharmonia Orchestra, Handel Messiah with the English Sinfonia and live broadcasts with the BBC.”

“An in-demand concert singer, Charlotte has recently performed with the BBC Singers, Papagena and was a Vocal Young Artist at Southwell Music Festival. Charlotte graduated with First Class honours from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, during which time she was a prize winner in the Lieder and English Song prizes.”

“Upon completing a postgraduate choral scholarship at Hereford Cathedral she was appointed Assistant Lay Clerk there, the first female appointment to each of these roles in their respective histories. Charlotte continues her studies privately with Louise Crane and James Platt.”

The choir will also be joined by an orchestral ensemble of 15 professional musicians, including percussion.

Tickets are priced at £10 and £7 for children. They are available from: Coffee, Cake & Curtains in Burnham’s Victoria Street, Sopha in Church street, Highbridge, plus members, and via www.burnhamandhighbridgechoral.org.uk. Tickets can also be purchased at the door, but best to get them early to avoid disappointment.