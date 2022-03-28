Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to tackle a blaze at a farm near Highbridge on Sunday evening (March 27th).

Crews were called to Blew’s Farm at Edithmead at around 7.30pm after plumes of thick black smoke were seen, as pictured here.

A fire service spokesman says: “We were mobilised by our fire control to a large fire at Edithmead that appeared to be close to a building. Both our appliances were sent.”

“It was found to be a large fire involving a lot of wood which was creating a fire risk to a nearby building.”

“It was extinguished using two main jets and a water carrier from Bridgwater while the owner also assisted with a digger.”

While the crews were on scene, a separate call to attend a Burnham-On-Sea shop fire came in and therefore crews from Bridgwater and Cheddar attended that incident.