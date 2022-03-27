Fire crews tackled a blaze at a town centre shop in Burnham-On-Sea yesterday evening (Sunday) which left one person needing treatment for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Crews from Cheddar and Bridgwater were called to Abingdon Street just before 8pm after smoke was seen emerging from The Picture Business photography shop.

One person was treated at the scene for the effects of smoke inhalation.

A fire service spokesman said: “Crews attended reports of smoke issuing from a property, with a shop on the ground floor and a flat above.”

“Crews found a fire on the ground floor at the rear of the property and got to work with two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to put the fire out.”

“The ambulance service were requested for one male who had inhaled smoke at the scene. Crews administered oxygen therapy until their arrival.”

“The fire was extinguished, and crews confirmed the fire as accidental, caused by a halogen lamp.”

“A positive pressure fan was used to clear the property of the smoke. A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for fire spread and hot spots.”

A nearby eyewitness said smoke had been seen emerging from the shop before multiple fire appliances quickly arrived on scene.