Green-fingered Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents who enjoy gardening and want to help in the local community are being invited to join a group’s meeting this week.

Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group is meeting on Burnham seafront on Thursday March 14th at 10am to continue preparing flower beds for the new season.

“Please bring tools such as rakes, forks, hoes and spades if you have them – and your wellies and enthusiasm!” says a spokesperson.

“Join our teams and help clear, plant and grow at our community spaces hands-on sessions.”

“Meet outside the BARB hovercraft building on Burnham Esplanade at 10am when we’ll be preparing the beds on the seafront ready for planting.”