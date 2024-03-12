Proposals for a new housing development in West Huntspill have been turned down by Somerset Council.

The landowners sought permission to build eight new houses with a new access route in a field next to Main Road in West Huntspill.

However, Somerset Council’s Planning Officer has refused the plans for several reasons.

They include a lack of specific countryside needs for the development, contrary to the Sedgemoor District Local Plan.

The council says that as the site is located in Flood Zone 3, at a high risk of flooding, the proposed development would potentially result in an increase in flood risk to the site and neighbouring properties.

The application included proposals for four two-bedroom houses, three three-bed houses, and one larger four-bed detached house with a footprint of 100 square metres.

The plans also included a proposed access road from the A38 serving the site.

For more information on the application, search the reference number 52/24/00001 on the Somerset Council website.

 
