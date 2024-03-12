Burnham United Football Club has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £9,000 towards the cost of replacing its leaking clubhouse roof.

The club, based in Burnham’s Cassis Close, has already been awarded a grant for 75 per cent of the overall £35,000 costs from The Football Foundation.

“The clubhouse roof is in desperate need of being replaced,” says Graham Smith, Under 10’s coach, vice chair and welfare officer for the club.

“The current roof is leaking and we have been told that it is beyond repair and will have to be replaced.”

“We need help in order to raise money towards the cost of replacing the roof. This needs to be done in order to ensure that the clubhouse is water tight and safe for all those who use it, and to ensure that is there for the future generations of the local area and beyond.”

“Please support us in keeping the clubhouse open for all those who wish to use it.”

The clubhouse is used by all the club’s football teams from Under 6’s up to under 16’s, whilst the senior part of the club provide football from age 16 up to veterans.

“The clubhouse is used by friends and families of those involved with club, we are also home to Burnham-On-Sea Hockey Club, several skittles teams and a darts team.”

The clubhouse is also open to the public on match days, and available to hire to the local community for private events.

See the crowdfundraising page here