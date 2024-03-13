West Huntspill miniature railway is offering family train rides while raising money for a good cause this month.

The track at the Memorial Ground in New Road, West Huntspill behind the cricket club will be open on Sunday March 24th from 10am-4pm during the unique fundraising day.

“Train rides will be offered at £1.50 per person for two laps of our track with all proceeds going to Marie Curie Cancer Care,” says the club’s Roger Flower. “We welcome all along and look forward to your support.”

Children under 3 are free. All children must be accomanied by a fare-paying adult.

The track’s public running of trains will launch on Easter Sunday from 2-4.30pm every Sunday afternoon (weather permiting) through to Halloween.