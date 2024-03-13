Burnham-On-Sea Police say they have made two arrests following reports of “potential animal cruelty and anti-social behaviour” in Highbridge’s Apex Park.

Avon and Somerset Police confirms that two people were released on police bail pending further investigation.

The force also said they are aware the community has been concerned about the incidents during February, and thanked them for sharing information.

A police spokesperson confirms: “We are aware that the community of Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea were concerned about the potential animal cruelty and associated anti-social behaviour occurring in the Apex.”

“Two people have been arrested and released on police bail pending further investigation.

“We want to thank the local community for sharing information to assist us.”

“If you have any information relating to these offences please make contact and quote crime ref 5224037868.”