Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council and the town’s Chambers of Trade organised an information evening with details on offer about ‘green’ opportunities and environmental projects in the area.

The council’s Climate and Ecology Working Group, working with Burnham and Highbridge Chambers of Commerce on the event, held the event on Wednesday 22nd March at Highbridge Community Hall in Market Street.

Cllr Lesley Millard said: “The Town Council’s Climate and Ecology Working Group were pleased to share the organisation of a Business Information Evening with the Burnham on sea and Highbridge Chambers of Commerce.”

“There was support from Somerset Wildlife Trust, Eco Centre SW, English Coast Path, Road Safety, Plastic Free Burnham on sea and Highbridge, South West Manufacturing Advisory Service and of course the Chambers of Commerce.”

“The purpose of the evening was to share the Climate and Ecology Action plan and to seek ways of working together to achieve our aims.”

“We also invited Isobel Pring, the English Coast Path Officer for Somerset, to share the findings of some workshops that she had been involved in along the Somerset Coast. One had been held locally at Brean.”

“The businesses were identifying how they could use tourism to enhance their business. Isobel is also going to organise a new Coast Festival in September and we all agreed that it would be good to use that idea to promote the town and attract visitors.”

“It was a successful evening with some good discussion identifying ways of working together. We hope to form a working group to look at organising an event in the Autumn. Thanks to the Chambers of Commerce for their support in organising the event.”