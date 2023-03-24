Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is set to offer two family fun-filled events over the Easter holidays.

‘The Oak, The Ash, and the Standing Stones’ will be held on Thursday April 6th at 11am when families can “immerse themselves in beautiful folk music and tales of wilderness.”

A spokesman adds: “Come and explore magical countryside. Forest and fen. Wild places and wild stories, in a fun-filled family show.”

“Using loop station, theremin, vocal harmonies and beatbox, we share the legends and music attached to different UK sites.”

“Take a magical journey through the stories of England, Ireland and Wales with gentle humour, nature-tech storytelling & a gentle emphasis on global, social, and environmental health.”

Tickets are priced at £8 (£6 Concession Child/OAP/NHS/Unemployed). Family ticket £25 Ages: All ages welcome 7+ recommended Running time: 50 minutes

‘The Three Little Pigs: An Oink-Tastic Musical’ comes to the theatre on April 13th from 11:30 to 2:30pm. ‘Lost The Plot Theatrical’ will return to The Princess after last year’s ‘The Three Billy Goats Gruff’ with a new musical.

A spokesman says: “Once upon a time, in a muddy field by the farm, there lived THREE LITTLE PIGS. Following the huge success of ‘The Three Billy Goats Gruff’, Lost The Plot Theatrical hit the road with another family classic.”

“It’s time to get blown away in this brand-new musical adventure of The Three Little Pigs! Join our three pigs as they excitedly leave the family pigsty in search of new adventures! Will they make a pig’s ear out of it, or will they raise the roof?”

“It’ll take brains, bravery and curly-tails to build bridges and forge friendships with each other and those they meet along the way.”

“Get those trotters tapping and those snouts a-squealin’ with new catchy songs, dancing, and plenty of audience participation for piglets of all ages. There’s snout left to do but book your tickets for this musical!”

Tickets £12.50. Family Ticket £45. Ages: 3-8 years. Running time: 50 minutes.