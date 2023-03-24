More than a dozen new signs are being installed along Burnham-On-Sea seafront this week in a bid to make it litter free.

As reported here, the Friends of Burnham Beach has teamed up with Sedgemoor District Council and Litter Free Coast And Sea to create fourteen signs to reduce littering during the busy holiday season.

The first signs have this week been installed along part of Burnham’s South Esplanade and the River Brue path, as pictured here.

Mark Hollidge, Friends of Burnham Beach organiser, pictured with fellow volunteer Martin Ckark, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are keen to reduce the amount of litter left along the seafront and beach, so these new signs have been designed to draw people’s attention to the issue and what they can do.”

“The signs are attractive with colourful images and lettering to give a softer message on the ‘don’t leave litter here’ theme.”

He says the new signs are being installed along the low wall running besides The Esplanade footpath between Burnham Sailing Club and the jetty and the river footpath.

The signs, costing around £400, have been part-funded by Sedgemoor District Council.