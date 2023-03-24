Fundraiser Tim and his dog Monty are set to visit Burnham-On-Sea during an incredible trek around the entire UK coastline.

33 year-old Tim Jones, from Exmouth, and his 20-month old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Monty, set off on their 8,000 mile journey on January 20th,

Tim and Monty are walking ‘clockwise’ around the coastline while visiting as many lifeboat stations as possible along the way. He hopes to raise £500,000 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

On March 30th, year four pupils from Lympsham Academy school will be meeting Tim and Monty at Burnham-On-Sea RNLI and then will walk along the beach with him.

It is hoped that the children will be able to make it 6km, level with Brean Leisure Park.

Speaking about the walk, which is expected to take up to six years to complete, Tim says: “The walk is something I’ve wanted to achieve for a few years but circumstances have prevented me.”

“I’ve always admired the difficult work of the RNLI volunteers and so choosing an appropriate charity to support was fairly easy.”

Tim adds: “The route I’m taking will, I hope, include the Isle of Man and the Scottish Islands and I’ll be relying solely on the goodwill of the public to support me along the way in whatever way they can.”

“There are a lot of ‘estimates’ of the distance involved, but we’ll be doing the Islands and expect it to be about 8,000 miles.”

“We’re not limited for time, but expect it to take 4 to 6 years. We will be living in a tent, and getting food and water where we can, as I’m trying to keep weight down.”

Since both Tim and Monty will be relying solely on the generosity of strangers, donations are welcome.

You can donate to Tim and Monty’s ‘survival’ Just Giving page to help fund their journey.