Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being invited to have a say on Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford’s proposal to increase the policing part of the council tax by £15 for the average band D household.

In December, the PCC launched a survey asking residents in Avon and Somerset to state if they agree or disagree with the proposed increase.

This is also an opportunity for local people to say how much confidence they have in their PCC and their local police service.

The survey closes on 30 January. You can complete the survey at: www.avonandsomerset-pcc.gov. uk/forms/ops

Local policing is funded by a combination of the precept, Home Office and other grants, with the precept accounting for 41% of police funding.

The PCC is responsible for setting the amount of money residents contribute to local policing through the precept. The Government determines the maximum amount by which PCCs can increase the precept each year.

For next year – 2023/24 – the Government has told PCCs they can increase the precept by £15 for a band D household, which is equivalent to 6%. The Government assume that PCCs will ask for the maximum allowed and use this assumption in their budget setting.

However, even with the maximum precept increase, the funding will not be enough to meet projected costs.

As a result, Avon and Somerset Police will face a £3.2million deficit in the year 2023/24, which funds the equivalent of 80 police staff such as PCSOs, investigators and 999/101 call handers; or the running costs of two thirds of Avon and Somerset Police’s entire fleet of 1,000 vehicles; or one third of our police estate such as police stations or buildings.

PCC Mark Shelford said: “A massive thank you to all those local residents who have already completed the survey and shared their thoughts on my proposal. As PCC, it is vital that I listen to local people’s views and thoughts, especially when I have to make tough decisions regarding the budget and precept.”

“I know that the cost of living crisis is a worry for so many, so increasing the precept is a big ask. However, we need to reduce Avon and Somerset Police’s deficit and ensure the force can continue to deliver an efficient and effective police service that keeps local people safe.”

Council tax band Maximum precept increase Monthly (£) Yearly (£) A 0.83 10.00 B 0.97 11.67 C 1.11 13.33 D 1.25 15.00 E 1.53 18.33 F 1.81 21.67 G 2.08 25.00 H 2.50 30.00