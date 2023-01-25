Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival has been given a boost with the support of a childrens’ author.

Organisers recently announced that the 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival will take place from May 19th and 20th in The Princess Theatre and Burnham Library.

The event has been boosted by prolific children’s author, Jeremy Strong, posted on social media a message to call all children’s writers in the region to attend, sparking a flood of interest in Burnham’s second annual literary event.

Local councillor and festival supporter Phil Harvey gad contacted Jeremy to ask if he was interested in attending the festival.

Festival coordinator Lewis Coleman says: “He couldn’t attend but instead he gave a call to arms on Twitter, resulting in dozens of authors emailing me.”

“It’s been a fantastic response,” added Phil. “We now have several authors keen to be involved, leading workshops, doing readings, talks and the like.”

The festival team are now appealing to local schools and youth groups to get involved. “We would like to work together to bring these author events to our youth. Whether they come to us at the festival, or we come to them in schools.”

Teachers and leaders can contact Lewis on events@burnhambookfest.co.uk