Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Choral Society is seeking new members to join its long-running choir.

The mixed choir meets on Thursday evenings from September to May at 7.30pm in the Methodist Church Hall in Burnham’s College Street with two annual concerts.

“We would welcome all those who wish to try singing something different. They may be pleasantly surprised how much they will enjoy singing something different,” says the group’s Julie Skinner.

“There are no auditions, the first three weeks are free, and the new season starts on Thursday 7th Septembr at 7.30pm. We will be learning ‘Messe de minuit pour Noël’ by Charpentier.”

“Members will support and assist you, if you wish, to learn the music. Our Christmas Concert will be held on Thursday 14th December and the Spring concert will be held on Saturday 27th April 2024.”

Julie adds: “I joined many years ago – I hadn’t sung since the school choir, couldn’t read music, and had never sung in a different language. I decided to challenge myself. Yes, I was scared stiff at first, but I survived!”

“I received lots of help from fellow members and the Musical Director to succeed and enjoy singing classical style music.”

“So don’t be put off by the type of music we sing. It’s only popular music from another era. Think of it as singing Harry Styles music in the future! We are not the usual choral society – we laugh a lot and are sometimes a little bit naughty! We are definitely not stuffy.”

For more information, call 01278 783511 or email jane.lee36@btinternet.com, or see www.burnhamandhighbridgechoral.org.uk